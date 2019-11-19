Apple to launch new 13-inch MacBook Pro with Magic Keyboard during H1 2020: Report

Last week, Apple launched the new 16-inch MacBook Pro which starts at Rs 1,99,900 in India. The new MacBook features the scissor mechanism keyboard, which Apple calls the Magic Keyboard. A new report claims that Apple is working on a 13-inch MacBook Pro that would also feature the new keyboard.

Apple’s currently available line of MacBooks come with Butterfly keys that have had several issues since its inception in 2016. The new Magic Keyboard is said to solve the sticky, non-functional and repeating keys issues and is far more reliable than the currently-installed butterfly keyboard that is prone to dust and small particles. Apple has started a keyboard replacement program for MacBooks that feature butterfly keyboards.

A new report by DigiTimes claims that Apple would launch a new 13-inch MacBook Pro with Magic keyboard during the first half of 2020, reported MacRumors. The report mentions that the display size will remain 13.3-inches. However, some reports suggest that Apple could shrink the bezels and release a 14-inch MacBook Pro in the same form factor as the 13-inch model.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Previously, renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed in one of his investor notes that future MacBooks launching in 2020 would have the new scissor mechanism keyboard.