you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2019 03:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple to launch a new 16-inch MacBook Pro alongside iPhones in September

The display would have an LCD panel instead of OLED that would be manufactured by LG.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Apple is likely to launch a new MacBook alongside the iPhone launch later this year. The Cupertino-based tech giant which focuses on iPhones majorly during its September event would reportedly launch the bigger MacBook Pro model alongside. 

According to Associate Director of Consumer Electronics at IHS Markit Jeff Lin, Apple would launch a new 16-inch MacBook Pro alongside the 2019 iPhones.

"We foresee that Apple will release a new product [at the] Sep’19 Apple event if there’s no unexpected development issue”, Lin said in an email as per a report by Forbes.

The report suggests that the new MacBook Pro would have a 16-inch screen size with a resolution of 3072 * 1920 pixels. The display would have an LCD panel instead of OLED that would be manufactured by LG. The 16-inch MacBook Pro would run on MacOS Catalina that is currently available in beta.

related news

Back in February, popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had stated that Apple is working on a 16-inch MacBook Pro. In his investor note, Kuo had stated that Apple would change the design of the current MacBook Pro and release a new one with a screen size between 16-inch and 16.5-inches.

We are still a few months away from the official launch of iPhones this year. Looking at the good record in terms of accuracy, the IHS Markit claim is likely to be true. However, Apple has never unveiled new Macs during the September event and has preferred to launch the new laptops during October. 

First Published on Jun 25, 2019 03:52 pm

tags #Apple #Technology

