Apple sued in Texas over alleged patent infringement on digital signatures used for authentication

Altpass LLC has sued Apple in Texas over use of their security measures on iPhones

Apple is being dragged to court in Texas, USA for alleged patent infringement. Altpass LLC claims that the Cupertino-based tech giant infringes upon existing patents that detail, "digital signatures used for user authentication."

The lawsuit first dug up by Apple Insider, claims that the security measures on iPhones, i.e., user passcodes, Face ID, biometric authentication infringe upon Altpass LLC's patents 7,725,725 and 8,429,415 that detail a broad method of creating a user signature, which can then be stored for authentication.

Interestingly, this covers almost the entire gamut of Apple's security measures used for unlocking an iPhone. Specifically, the lawsuit details a patent that describes recording a signal from a camera, keyboard or other input mechanism and notes variable measures by users while storing the data.

This is then converted to a "signature" that is later called up as needed for authentication. Altpass has also used Apple's user guide for iOS 14 as an example of infringement. One that details how a user can set or change a passcode.

Altpass is seeking monetary compensation and an official finding of infringement. The original patents were filed in 2006 and 2010 and granted to Gary Odom, which then passed down to Altpass in April 2020.

Altpass has also filed lawsuits Google, Panasonic, OnePlus, Kyocera and T-Mobile since they acquired the patents in April 2020.