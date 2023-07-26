Apple sneakers, made for employees in 1990s, are now on auction. The price tag is...

Apple's sneakers have never before been offered for public sale. (Image: sothebys.com)

A piece of Apple Inc's history is hitting the auction block, offering collectors the chance to own a pair of mid-1990s trainers exclusively made for Apple employees.

The sought-after sneakers are currently being auctioned on Sotheby's website, and they come with a hefty price tag of $50,000 (approximately Rs 41 lakh). These custom-made shoes were initially a one-time giveaway during a National Sales Conference in the mid-'90s, making them exceptionally rare and highly coveted by enthusiasts and collectors alike.

Describing the sneakers, Sotheby's highlights their unique features, stating, "Featuring a predominately white upper, the old-school rainbow Apple logo, on both the tongue and lateral quarter, is a standout detail. Having never reached the general public, this particular pair of sneakers is one of the most obscure in existence and highly coveted on the resale market."

These shoes have never before been offered for public sale, making this auction a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Apple aficionados to possess a tangible piece of the company's history. The sneakers bear a few flaws, including glue and light stains on the toe boxes, as well as yellowing around the midsoles.

Sotheby's also revealed, "For the products outside of Apple's zone of expertise, they would partner with leading brands such as Lamy, Honda, and Braun to apply their iconic Apple branding to various white label products."

The auction house also said that more than 22,000 Apple customers purchased clothing and accessories from the brand in 1985 saying it was “a testament to the public's dedication across categories."