Apple sends out invites for WWDC 2019, to begin on June 3

Apple has sent out official invites for its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2019. The annual developers meet set to begin on June 3 would go on till June 7. Apple is expected to unveil the next version of iOS, MacOS, and other operating systems in Apple’s ecosystem.

The much-awaited software upgrade this year for Apple users is iOS 13. Usually, Apple makes the beta version available for developer accounts, and the same is expected for iOS 13.

There have been several speculations about what Apple could include in the next major iOS update. It is likely that Apple would release system-wide dark mode in iOS as it did for Macs in MacOS Mojave. Other features expected to be introduced in iOS 13 include new gestures, iMessage features, improvements in Siri, new volume HUD among others.

WatchOS 6 is expected to bring a dedicated App Store for Apple Watch compatible apps. The next watchOS update is also expected to release with new watch faces, health apps. MacOS, on the other hand, would split-up iTunes based on the company’s cross-platform Project Marzipan.

Apple is expected to make the stable version of the software available in September during the launch of new iPhones. There have been reports of the company limiting support for iOS 13 to a few generations of iPhones. Apple is said to drop support for iPhone 5s, iPhone 6 series, iPhone 6s series, iPhone SE, iPad Air, and iPad mini 2.