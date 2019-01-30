Apple sales to improve in Q2 2019, predicts Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo

Moneycontrol News

Renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted Apple’s sales numbers to improve in the second half of 2019. According to Kuo, though iPhone sales will remain weak throughout the first of 2019, Apple will see the sales number improving in the September quarter.

In his latest research note for TF international securities, Kuo stated that, “Apple’s worst days are behind it will be over soon”. According to Kuo, the poor sales performance for Apple wouldn’t remain for a very long time.

While Wall Street predicts demand to remain weak for Apple products, including its star product, the ‘iPhone’, Kuo expects the company to rebound to 2018 levels. While the markets pegs the company to ship close to 180 million iPhones in 2019, Kuo predicts the number to hover around 188-192 million for the same period.

The report from Kuo also states that iPhone shipments in the first quarter of 2019 would be between 36 to 38 million units, lesser than his previous estimate from 38 to 42 million units citing lower demand for the newer iPhone models in countries like China and other emerging markets. Kuo believes that the demand will increase from the second quarter of 2019.

Kuo predicts that the iPhone sales will rise to be between 34-37 million units, which is higher than the consensus of 30-35 million units. The analyst states that though there will be a decline of 14 percent, it would be far better than the company’s sales decline at 29 percent during the first quarter.

Kuo stated that unless the trade war worsens, there would be an improvement during the second quarter, with iPhone shipments likely to be generally flat compared to the second half of 2018 thanks to trade-in programs, replacement demands and Apple’s stronghold in European markets.

“We maintain our forecast of 188–192 million units for 2019 iPhone shipments. We believe the downside risks of share prices for the Apple and iPhone supply chain are limited in the near term given that 2Q19 iPhone shipments will likely be better than the market consensus”, he said.

The American tech-giant has been in the news for all the wrong reasons lately. While the company predicted poor sales following the trade war between USA and China, the ‘iPad Pro bendgate’ controversy further escalated tensions for the company.

Apple was also involved in a battery replacement program which saw the company replacing out-of-warranty batteries on iPhone 6 and higher models. The batteries which would cost $79 regularly were replaced by the company for a paltry sum of $29.