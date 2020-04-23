App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2020 12:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple reportedly launching 23-inch iMac and 11-inch iPad Air in 2020

The two devices will launch in 2020 despite the coronavirus pandemic

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Apple is reportedly still on track to release a new iMac and iPad this year. The China Times reported that the Cupertino-based company is planning to launch the new 23-inch iMac and 11-inch iPad in the second half of this year.

The China Times’ report was first spotted by Mac Otakara and suggested that both these products will be lower-cost refreshes of the iMac and iPad. The iMac with the 23-inch display could ship in the further quarter in 2020. The report claims that the 23-inch iMac could be a lower-cost replacement for the 21.5-inch iMac. Apart from claiming that mass production will ramp up in Q3 2020, the report only offers a few details.

A tweet by a renowned account with a history of accurate leaked information suggested that a new 2020 iPad Air would arrive with a mini-LED display, Touch ID underneath the screen and no notch. However, the China Times report also noted ongoing production issues might have disrupted plans to produce mini-LED backlighting. This suggests that mass production may not commence until 2021.

The COVID-19 outbreak caused iPad sales to rise as stay-at-home policies are enforced around the world. This could be down to the fact that many people use these devices for studying at home. The report implies that Apple will release an affordable 11-inch iPad model to capitalize on the situation.

The publication also notes that the rumoured 11-inch iPad Air and 23-inch iMac will be part of a broader wave of affordable devices, a trend kicked off with the new budget-friendly Apple iPhone SE.

First Published on Apr 23, 2020 12:59 pm

tags #Apple

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.