Apple refreshes MacBook Pro lineup with 8th and 9th Gen Intel processors

Apple recently unveiled refreshed MacBook Pros with faster 8th- and 9th-generation Intel Core processors. This is the first time Apple is bringing 8-core processors to the MacBook Pro. The new 15-inch MacBook Pros will also feature 9th Gen Intel Core i7 and i9 processors with both six and eight core processors.

The new 15-inch MacBook Pros are set to get eight-core and six-core upgrades, while the 13-inch MacBook Pro will be limited to quad-core CPUs. Apple claims that the eight-core MacBook Pro models will deliver a 40 percent increase in performance over six-core MacBook Pro models and twice the speed of the quad-core MacBook Pro.

Tom Boger, Apple’s senior director of Mac Product Marketing, said: "Whether it's college students mastering a course of study, developers building world-class apps or video editors creating feature films, we're constantly amazed at what our customers do with their MacBook Pro."

Apple claims its new eight-core MacBook Pro will offer a significant increase in performance when compiling code, rendering 3D graphics, editing multiple streams of 4K videos and while processing high-res images. The six-core and eight-core models are also capable of delivering Turbo Boost speeds up to 5.0 GHz, while the 13-inch MacBook Pro’s quad-core processor maxes out at 4.7 GHz.

Apart from the new Intel 8th and 9th Gen processors, the new MacBook Pros are set to feature the stunning Retina display with 500 nits of brightness, Ture Tone technology and support for the P3 wide colour gamut. This new model also features versatile Thunderbolt 3 ports for data transfer, charging and adding up to four external GPUs or two 5K displays.

The updated 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pros will be available starting from $1,799 and $2,399 respectively. Apple claims that the new 8-core MacBook Pro will be the world’s best professional notebook.