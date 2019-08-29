Apple MacBook Pro 2019 vs Asus ZenBook Pro Duo: Which is the best laptop for creative professionals?

The MacBook Pro has long been the laptop of choice for several professional users. The MacBook Pro's elegance and power make it one of the most popular professional laptops on the market. However, the Asus ZenBook Pro Duo laptop mounts a severe challenge to the MacBook Pro series. The ZenBook Pro Duo was recently launched at Computex 2019 and took the concept of multitasking to a whole other level.

Both the Apple MacBook Pro 2019 and Asus ZenBook Pro Duo are pretty evenly matched on the spec sheet. Both notebooks also offer the best-in-class specs that make them ideal for creative professionals. However, the stunning displays, powerful specs, and contemporary design all come at pretty hefty prices.

So, stick around for our full comparison to find out which of these two devices deliver the best experience for those hefty prices.

Primary Display

Let's start with the one thing creative professional deem most important, the display. The MacBook Pro (2019) features a 15.4-inch Retina display with a 2,880 x 1,800 resolution and a peak brightness of 500 nits. In most cases, the Retina display on the MacBook Pro would completely crush another screen. However, the panel on the ZenBook Pro Duo isn't just any other screen.

Asus has opted for 15.6-inch, OLED Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160) panel. The higher resolution coupled with a superior OLED screen gives the ZenBook Pro Duo the clear advantage in display especially if you're working with 4K footage.

Secondary Display

Oddly enough, both these professional laptops feature second screens. Screenpad Plus stretches the entire length of the ZenBook Pro Duo's keyboard and sits right above it. The second screen on the ZenBook is a 14-inch IPS touchscreen with an unusual 3,840 x 1,100 resolution and a 32:9 aspect ratio. The MacBook Pro (2019), on the other hand, gets a 2,170 x 60 resolution Touch Bar with intuitive features.

The Touch Bar on the MacBook Pro displays context-sensitive buttons that change according to the application you open or task you undertake. They are designed to optimise workflow by offering quick shortcuts for different applications. However, the thin design of the touch bar allows it to sit unobtrusively over the keyboard without dramatically affecting the design of the MacBook Pro.

Bringing us back to the ZenBook Pro Duo, the second 14-inch screen on the ZenBook acts as a secondary display for Windows. Professionals can use Screenpad Plus to open secondary apps on the lower screen. You can also seamlessly transition between apps, making it an excellent tool for multitasking.

ScreenPad Plus also features a dedicated software to pin shortcuts and apps to the screen. Asus also includes a Pen stylus that can be used to take notes on the secondary display or use it as a tablet to sketch.

While ScreenPad Plus is far more versatile than the Touch Bar, it makes a significant impact on the ZenBook Pro Duo's design. ScreenPad Plus' impact shifts the keyboard down and touchpad to the left. The second screen makes it challenging to use on a lap and also impacts the battery life of the device. The MacBook Pro 2019, on the other hand, remains relatively unaffected by the Touch Bar.

However, we think the functionality of the ZenBook's screen and the immense potential to multitask give it an advantage over the Touch Bar on the MacBook Pro 2019.

Performance

The MacBook Pro (2019) comes equipped with a 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processor backed by Radeon Pro 555X graphics with 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. You can also opt for an 8-core 9th Gen Core i9 processor with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The Core i9 variant also comes with a Radeon Pro 560X.

The fully maxed-out model of the MacBook Pro features an 8th Gen Intel Core i9 with eight cores coupled with up to 32GB of RAM and 4TB of SSD storage. The top-end variant also gets an AMD Radeon Pro Vega 20 GPU. The top-end MacBook Pro (2019) model will set you back $5,149 (Approx. Rs 3,69,683).

The ZenBook Pro Duo only comes in two configurations with a 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H coupled with an Nvidia RTX 2060 graphics card. The ZenBook features 8GB, 16GB and 32GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB SSD storage. The top-end ZenBook Pro Duo model features an 8-core Intel Core i9-9980HK CPU and costs $3,299 (Approx. Rs 2,36,858).

In terms of specs, both laptops are pretty heavily configured for professionals. The MacBook Pro's Radeon and Vega graphics are better suited for creative professionals, while the ZenBook Pro Duo's Nvidia RTX 2060 GPU can be used for creative workloads and gaming. This means that the ZenBook Pro Duo can double as a gaming laptop.

However, the RTX 2060 is more of a gaming GPU, which gives the MacBook Pro a slight edge. But Apple's cooling system may not be the best and CPUs are known to throttle more than average. Asus, on the other hand, are well known for its CPU and GPU cooling technology.

Moreover, the Asus ZenBook Pro Duo's top-end model debuts at approximately 1.3 lakhs less than the top-tier MacBook Pro (2019). This vast difference in price gives Asus a clear edge price-to-performance.

Design

The MacBook Pro (2019) retains the same design as previous versions, and we've got no problem there. If it isn't broke, don't fix it! The MacBook Pro sits at little under 2 kgs and is quite slim. I/O on the MacBook Pro is limited, not ideal for creative professionals. If you rely on a regular mouse, keyboard or external hard drive, you'll need to purchase an adapter separately, in true Apple fashion.

The second screen on the ZenBook Pro Duo makes it notably bulky and thick, putting the total weight of the device little over 2.5 kgs. Asus has also incorporated an excellent assortment of ports on the Pro Duo except for the Ethernet port or microSD slot.

While the Asus ZenBook Pro Duo has a clear advantage in ports, the MacBook Pro is sleek and portable.

Verdict

Despite both the MacBook Pro 2019 and ZenBook Pro Duo being extremely powerful and capable laptops, we can have only one winner.

If you are tied to a desk, we'd recommend going with the ZenBook Pro Duo as it offers so much more in terms of functionality and multitasking capabilities. If you are an on-the-go professional, then the MacBook Pro is clearly the better option.

That being said, the top-end MacBook Pro is over $1,500 more than the top-end ZenBook Pro Duo. Sure, the MacBook Pro 2019 has a better battery, more practical design, and a superior GPU for creative professionals, but those aren't enough to justify the additional price. Keep in mind, the ZenBook Pro Duo gets a better display, a decent assortment of ports, and a very functional second screen, unique to all laptops, not to mention it doubles as a gaming laptop.