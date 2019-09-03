App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2019 09:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple launches screen replacement program for Watch Series 2 and Series 3

Under the programme, Apple or its authorised service providers would replace the screen of the affected Watch units, free of cost.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

Apple has launched a new global replacement programme for its Watch Series. The replacement programme covers some models of the Watch Series 2 and Series 3.

Apple’s replacement programme website states that some models of the Watch Series 2 and Series 3 may form a crack along the edges of the display. The company says that these cracks are likely to develop only on the aluminium models of the two Watch Series generations. 

“Apple has determined that, under very rare circumstances, a crack may form along the rounded edge of the screen in aluminium models of an Apple Watch Series 2 or Series 3. The crack may begin on one side and then may continue around the screen,” the company stated.

Close

Under the programme, Apple or its authorised service providers would replace the screen of the affected Watch units, free of cost. Users need to contact Apple or its authorised service providers, who would then examine the Watch before any service to verify its eligibility.

related news

The company has listed down the models that are likely to develop screen cracks and are eligible for the replacement programme. 

The eligible models include Apple Watch Series 2 (38mm and 42mm aluminium case), Apple Watch Nike + Series 2 (38mm and 42mm aluminium case), Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm and 42mm aluminium case) GPS, GPS + Cellular variants and Apple Watch Nike + Series (38mm and 42mm aluminium case) GPS and GPS + Cellular variants. These units were sold between September 2016 and September 2019.

The replacement programme for the models mentioned above would be available for three years after its sale or one year from the starting date of the programme.

Apple Watch Series 2 and Series 3 in Stainless Steel and Ceramic models are not eligible for the programme. Apple would also not cover any accidental damage, including a shattered screen. 

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 3, 2019 09:52 pm

tags #Apple

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.