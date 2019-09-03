Apple launches screen replacement program for Watch Series 2 and Series 3

Apple has launched a new global replacement programme for its Watch Series. The replacement programme covers some models of the Watch Series 2 and Series 3.

Apple’s replacement programme website states that some models of the Watch Series 2 and Series 3 may form a crack along the edges of the display. The company says that these cracks are likely to develop only on the aluminium models of the two Watch Series generations.

“Apple has determined that, under very rare circumstances, a crack may form along the rounded edge of the screen in aluminium models of an Apple Watch Series 2 or Series 3. The crack may begin on one side and then may continue around the screen,” the company stated.

Under the programme, Apple or its authorised service providers would replace the screen of the affected Watch units, free of cost. Users need to contact Apple or its authorised service providers, who would then examine the Watch before any service to verify its eligibility.

The company has listed down the models that are likely to develop screen cracks and are eligible for the replacement programme.

The eligible models include Apple Watch Series 2 (38mm and 42mm aluminium case), Apple Watch Nike + Series 2 (38mm and 42mm aluminium case), Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm and 42mm aluminium case) GPS, GPS + Cellular variants and Apple Watch Nike + Series (38mm and 42mm aluminium case) GPS and GPS + Cellular variants. These units were sold between September 2016 and September 2019.

The replacement programme for the models mentioned above would be available for three years after its sale or one year from the starting date of the programme.

Apple Watch Series 2 and Series 3 in Stainless Steel and Ceramic models are not eligible for the programme. Apple would also not cover any accidental damage, including a shattered screen.

