Apple launches new 13-inch MacBook Pro with Magic Keyboard; starting Rs 122,990

Last year, Apple updated the 16-inch MacBook Pro with a Magic Keyboard. Now, the Cupertino-based company has upgraded its 13-inch MacBook Pro with the Magic Keyboard. The new 13-inch MacBook Pro starts from Rs 1,22,990.

The arrival of the Magic Keyboard on the MacBook Pro represents the beginning of the end of the much-maligned butterfly keyboard. Apple is also sticking with the Thunderbolt 3 /USB-C connectors as well as the Touch Bar and a TouchID fingerprint sensor. You also get a physical ESC key.

Tom Boger, Apple’s Senior Director of Mac and iPad Product Marketing, said, “With these updates, our entire notebook line-up features the Magic Keyboard for the best typing experience ever on a Mac notebook, offers twice the standard storage than before, and delivers even more performance.”

The MacBook Pro features an aluminium unibody design and weighs three pounds. It is available in grey and silver. The new MacBook Pro also sports a 13-inch Retina display that delivers over 4 million pixels and millions of colours. The screen boasts 500 nits of brightness and has support for the P3 wide colour gamut.

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro rocks a 10th-Gen Intel processor with turbo boost up to 4.1Ghz and new Intel Iris graphics to support the Pro Display XDR at 6K resolution. The 13-inch MacBook Pro is equipped with 16GB of 3733MHz RAM in select configurations as well as 256GB of SSD storage.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

According to Apple, the RAM can be upgraded to 32GB, while storage goes all the way up to 4TB. It is worth noting that the cheaper models use older 8th Gen Intel chips. The base model features an 8th Gen Intel processor and 8GB of RAM. The new 13-inch MacBook Pro will go on sale in India soon.