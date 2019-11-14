Apple launches 16-inch MacBook Pro with Magic Keyboard and 100Wh Battery

Apple finally took the lid off its 16-inch MacBook Pro. The latest addition to Apple’s professional laptop lineup is already available for pre-order in the United States. The 16-inch MacBook Pro starts at $2,399 (Approx. Rs 1,73,100), same as the 15-inch MacBook Pro that it will replace.

Tom Boger, Apple’s senior director of Mac and iPad Product Marketing, said; “Our pro customers tell us they want their next MacBook Pro to have a larger display, blazing-fast performance, the biggest battery possible, the best notebook keyboard ever, awesome speakers and massive amounts of storage, and the 16-inch MacBook Pro delivers all of that and more.”

The bigger screen takes the weight of the 16-inch notebook to 4.3 pounds, as opposed to the 4.02-pound weight on the current 15-inch model. I/O assortment hasn’t been improved on Apple’s latest professional laptop. It only offers four Thunderbolt 3 ports and a headphone jack.

So, let’s take a look at all the new specs coming to the new MacBook Pro.

Improved Performance

The entry-level 16-inch MacBook Pro will pack a 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with a 2.6GHz base clock and six cores. The Intel CPU will be paired with 16GB of 2666MHz DDR4 RAM coupled with a 512GB SSD. It also gets integrated Intel UHD Graphics 630 and a discrete 4GB AMD Radeon MD Radeon Pro 5000M series graphics

The second configuration features similar specs as the base variant with the exception being a 9th Gen eight-core Intel Core-i9 processor and a 1TB SSD. The Intel Core i9 MacBook Pro will set you back $2,799 (Approx. Rs 2,01,900). Both configurations are upgradable, and offer up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM, an 8GB Radeon Pro 5500M discrete graphics and 8TB of SSD storage.

Apple is also addressing throttling on the new MacBook Pro. The Cupertino tech giant has equipped the 16-inch notebook with two new fans. The “sophisticated fan design features a larger impeller with extended blades along with bigger vents.” According to Apple, the new design results in 28-percent increased airflow. Apple has also increased the size of the heat sink by 35-per cent.

Bigger Display

The new MacBook Pro gets a bigger 16-inch display with a few tweaks from the old 15-inch MacBook Pro. The panel offers a slightly higher 3,072 x 1,920 pixels resolution, while pixel density and brightness remain the same at 226 ppi and 500 nits, respectively. The P3 wide colour gamut Retina display delivers nearly 6 million pixels for an immersive experience. Apple claims, “Each display is individually calibrated in the factory for accurate gamma, white point and primary colours.”

While the display on the new MacBook is arguably one of the best for content creation, it isn’t the best out there. Retina branding, high resolution and excellent brightness aside, this is still an LCD panel. Considering so many OEMs are offering OLED screens on gaming and content creation laptops, it is a shame that Apple decided not to provide an OLED option. Moreover, OLED panels on Apple’s recent iPhone’s have been exceptional.

New Magic Keyboard

Apple’s latest MacBook Pro will also get a much-needed keyboard redesign. Apple is calling it the Magic Keyboard. The new keyboard gets a scissor design, previously seen on older MacBook Airs and iMacs. The keys offer a 1mm travel distance, which is much more than the underwhelming Butterfly keyboard. The new keyboard also gets an inverted “T” arrangement for the arrow keys and a physical Escape key. You also get Touch ID and a Touch Bar on the keyboard.

In their own words, Apple incorporated extensive research and user studies “focused on human factors” while designing a keyboard. According to TechCrunch, “Apple did extensive physiological research when building out this new keyboard.” Apple will not include the 16-inch MacBook Pro in its keyboard repair program.

Enhanced Audio

The 16-inch MacBook Pro gets an improved 6-speaker stereo system with Dolby Atmos support. Apple has incorporated two force cancelling speakers on each side of the laptop, which essentially cancels out the other’s vibrations, resulting in more bass with less distortion. Apple also claims that the three-microphone array is capable of delivering performance on par with USB-powered podcasting mics. While we cannot confirm any of the following details before testing it out for ourselves, the speakers seem like an improvement over the previous 15-inch MacBook Pro. The top bezel on the latest MacBook Pro houses a standard 720p webcam.

Maxed Out Battery