Apple Launch Event 2019: Apple Arcade will launch on the 19th of September at Rs 99 per month

While Apple Arcade may not rival cloud gaming subscription services like Nvidia GeForce Now, Google Stadia, and Microsoft xCloud, there’s more to this gaming platform than meets the eye. Apple’s new gaming service will help users play games across the iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Mac and Apple TV devices.

Apple Arcade features a library of over a hundred games from popular and indie developers, which aren’t available on any other mobile platform or subscription service. Unlike game streaming platforms, Apple Arcade will allow you to download games and play them online or offline.

Apple also demoed gameplay for a couple of games that will be available at lunch – Frogger in Toy by Konami and Shinsekai: Into the Depth by Capcom. While both demos were played with touch controls, iOS 13 also supports Xbox One and PS4 controllers.

The Apple Arcade gaming service will be available on September 19th in over 150 countries. The subscription will cost only Rs 99 per month in India with a one-month free trial. The subscription will give users access to a catalogue of 100 new games at launch. No gaming service has offered that many games at launch.

The App Store will also feature a new Arcade tab. The new tab will be updated with new games every month and provide recommendations for users. Players will also be able to watch game trailers and get access to “expert editorial content” like sneak peeks and game guides.