Apple is now selling two new smart water bottles. Here’s how much they cost

Apple is selling two smart water bottles from a company called HidrateSpark on its website and retail stores in the US. The smart water bottles from HidrateSpark will allow users to track their water intake and sync it to Apple Health, MacRumours reported.

According to the Apple website listing, the cheaper and more lightweight of the two options is HidrateSpark PRO Smart Water Bottle. Retailing at $59.95 (Rs 4,500 approximately), the HidrateSpark PRO Smart Water Bottle “glows to remind you when it’s time to drink and tracks your water intake by syncing via Bluetooth to the HidrateSpark App.”

Made with Tritan plastic that is shatter-proof and odor-resistant, this water bottle comes with a rechargeable battery and a charger cable.

The other smart bottle on offer is the HidrateSpark PRO STEEL Smart Water Bottle, which retails for $79.95 or Rs 6,000 approximately.

The bottle’s LED smart sensor “puck” tracks your water intake and records it via the app on your Apple device. This stainless-steel, vacuum-insulated bottle promises to keep your water cold for up to 24 hours.

For seamless integration, users will be able to add water they drink from sources other than the HidrateSpark PRO STEEL bottle.

Started in 2014, HidrateSpark is today a leading name in smart water bottles. “We built HidrateSpark to keep you healthy. Every sip counts, so how much water you need is determined by science, based on your profile, where you live and the amount of water you need to stay healthy,” says founder Ngoc Nguyen.