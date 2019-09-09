Apple iPhone XR tops the list of smartphones shipped during H1 2019

The iPhone XR has topped the smartphones shipment chart for the first half of 2019. Apple has shipped nearly 30 million units of the iPhone XR during H1 of 2019, according to a CNET report based on the IHS Market research.

With that many units, the iPhone XR is the most-shipped smartphone during the first half of 2019. Apple shipped nearly 13.6 million units during Q12019 and 13.3 million during the second quarter, bringing it to a total of 26.9 million units. That’s more than double of Samsung’s budget smartphone, the Galaxy A10, which is second in the list.

"Compared to the Android-based smartphone makers, Apple maintains a relatively small model lineup," said Jusy Hong, research and analysis director. "This means that Apple's total sales volume is divided among fewer models. As a result, each of Apple's iPhone models tends to generate higher shipment numbers than comparable Android smartphones, such as those sold by Samsung.”

The list also includes older iPhones like the iPhone 8 and iPhone XS Max. Apple shipped over 10.3 million units of the iPhone 8, which resulted in it getting the fourth spot. Over 9.6 million units of the iPhone XS Max were shipped during H12019, according to the report.

Although the iPhone XR is an affordable variant, it costs a premium in India. The smartphone was first launched last year for RS 76,990. Apple then slashed the price of iPhone XR to Rs 59,990.

The iPhone XR also helped Apple regain the top spot in India’s premium smartphone market, according to a recent IDC report.