 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrends

Apple iPhone 14 discount on Amazon, Flipkart and Croma: check out the best deals

Moneycontrol News
May 02, 2023 / 02:31 PM IST

Leading e-commerce websites such as Amazon and Flipkart as well as prominent electronics outlets such as Croma and Vijay Sales are offering discounts on Apple iPhone14.

Leading e-commerce websites such as Amazon were selling the Apple iPhone 14 at reduced prices.

Apple iPhone 14 is currently available at discounted prices across leading e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart. Additionally, prominent electronic outlets such as Vijay Sales and Croma are also offering a discount on the product.

Here are the rates of Apple iPhone14 in different platforms:

Amazon

The original price of Apple iPhone 14 is Rs 79,900, but consumers can buy the product at Rs 71,999 on Amazon. They will also get an additional Rs 4000 instant discount on  on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards, which would bring the price down to Rs 66,999. Consumers can get upto Rs 22,688 by exchanging their old smartphone.