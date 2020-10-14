Apple iPhone 12 launch Event | Social media stormed with memes as netizens compare new iPhone models to iPhone 5

Apple unveiled its much awaited iPhone 12 5G series at a virtual event on October 13. The Cupertino-based OEM introduced four variants of the smartphone that includes the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

As the event concluded, it sparked discussions on social media with people talking about the phone's price in India, its features and Apple's decision to stop selling wall chargers with phones. Needless to say, the launch set Twitter abuzz with jokes and memes around the announcement with #Appleevent dominating trends.

Some users even pointed out the similarity between the new iPhone 12 phones and the old iPhone 5.

Check out a few reactions here:

Iphone 5 and iphone 12 pic.twitter.com/5tugmzqIOg

— Moves Like Jacka (@_thejacka) October 13, 2020



iPhone 5 to the new iPhone 12#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/TXA9h6yHzZ — Harshit Joshi (@joshiiharshit) October 13, 2020





#iPhone12 I expected iPhone 12 to have four cameras and I was shocked that it was the same as iPhone 11 pic.twitter.com/P7o8cWpYqr — A (@aji25x_) October 13, 2020





#iPhone12 will be released with no charger and no earphones be like.. #AppleEvent

Sorry Jobs. pic.twitter.com/9nQo4rciR8 — DeshKaLadka (@DeshKaLadka) October 13, 2020



Iphone 12 : Iphone 5 : pic.twitter.com/wtjZkvBuq9

— yuveen (@yuveeeeen) October 14, 2020

At the event, Apple announced that it will no longer include a charging adapter and EarPods in the iPhone box. The company confirmed that the move will also be applicable to its older generation iPhones, including the iPhone 11, iPhone XR, and iPhone SE.

Apple said it is removing the accessories to reduce carbon emissions. Removing the accessories from the iPhone 12 box will significantly help reduce the size of the shipping box. It will also help Apple save 2 million metric tons of carbon annually, helping it reach its goal of going carbon neutral by 2030.