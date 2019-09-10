Apple iPhone 11 launch: Rumour roundup of the iPhone 11 specifications and expected features

Apple is gearing up for the launch of the iPhone 11 and other products launching tonight at 10.30 pm IST. Months and months of rumours and speculations would finally be put to rest after Apple unveils its flagship smartphone for 2019.

If you have found it hard to keep a track about the expected features and specifications of the 2019 iPhone lineup, here is everything we know so far.

The Apple September Keynote is scheduled to begin at 10.00 am PST (10.30 pm IST). Users can watch the live-stream of the Apple Event. Like every year, the company would live-stream the iPhone 11 launch event on its website.

Mobile users can stream the event live using the Safari browser on the iPhone, iPad or iPod touch running or iOS 10 or later. Users can also watch the Apple event live on Mac computers or Edge browsers on their Windows system.

It is likely that Apple could also stream the event live on Twitter like it did last year. For the first time, Apple is confirmed to live-stream the event on its YouTube.

Starting with the names of this year’s iPhones, Apple is expected to launch three new iPhones. The premium iPhones are rumoured to be called as iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max, whereas the iPhone XR successor would just be named iPhone 11.

All three iPhones are said to have the same screen size as the current generation. This means that the iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max would have 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch displays, respectively.

Apple is also said to upgrade the Face ID module. The sensors would now have a wider range, allowing users to unlock their iPhones when kept on a flat surface. The notch that houses the Face ID module and other sensors alongside the front camera is also not going to shrink in this year’s iPhone.

While things may not change at the front, the rear panel would see significant changes. The 2019 iPhone’s camera module is rumoured to be in a square-shaped block housing three sensors on the premium models. The iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max are expected to houses three 12MP sensors for the primary, telephoto and ultra-wide angle lenses. The LED flash and a mic would also be placed inside the camera block, as per several rumours and renders.

The Apple logo is also rumoured to be shifted to the centre of the back panel. It was earlier speculated that the relocation is being done for highlighting the reverse wireless charging for AirPods and other devices.

However, last-minute leaks suggest that the iPhones this year would not support bilateral wireless charging. The long-rumoured feature, which was believed to be a standout feature of the iPhone 11 lineup, is said to be scrapped as the charging efficiency did not meet Apple’s requirements.

Bilateral charging would have allowed iPhone users to charge other Qi-enabled devices at the back. The newly launched AirPods with wireless charging case, for instance, can also be recharged if the upcoming iPhones support reverse wireless charging. However, it looks like Apple has ditched the charging technique for this year’s iPhone.

The rear panel would have a glass back with a matte finish, unlike the current iPhone. Other specifications include an Apple A13 chip for performance and bigger batteries.