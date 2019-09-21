Apple iOS 13: How to automatically close inactive tabs in Safari on your iOS device

Has it ever happened that you’ve opened the Safari browser on your iPhone only to find multiple open tabs? The chances are very high. You then either open a new tab or manually close each inactive tab. Now if you’ve ever closed that n-number of tabs one by one, iOS 13 will save you from the trouble.

Apple has added a small but quite a handy feature in Safari for iOS 13. The new feature would essentially auto-close Safari tabs based on the timeframe set by the user.

There are four options to automatically close these inactive open tabs in Safari. Users can set the auto-close option to ‘After One Day’, ‘After One Week’, or ‘After One Month’. There is also an option to leave these tabs open and can be shut down ‘manually’.

Open the Settings app



Scroll down till you find Safari or just type Safari at the top of the Settings app.



In the Safari settings window, scroll down till you the ‘Tabs’ section.



Tap on ‘Close Tabs’ and select either of the four options.



To select any one of the above options, you need to:

Based on the options that you select, Safari would auto-close the tabs or leave them open. By default, the option is set to ‘Manually’.

