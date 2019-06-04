Apple introduces 'Sign in with Apple', a new tool to ensure privacy on iOS

At the Worldwide Developers Conference 2019, Apple unveiled the first look of iOS 13, macOS 10.15 Catalina along with new hardware which includes the Mac Pro. One of the key features that Apple introduced with iOS 13 (and iPadOS) is a new tool called ‘Sign-in with Apple’.

WIth the introduction of ‘Sign in with Apple’ Apple has upped its game of privacy. The new tool would essentially allow users to log into an app or a website using their iOS device, replacing the usual process of signing in via a Facebook or Google ID. Apple claimed that its new method of sign-in is more secure and offers better privacy when compared to its competitors Facebook and Google.

It works by authenticating the user through Face ID, without providing any personal data to third-party apps. Craig Federighi, Senior VP of Software Engineering, said, "We believe privacy is a fundamental human right and we engineer it into everything that we do.” He continued by stating that without revealing any personal information, users can create a new account with a single click.

‘Sign in with Apple’ would allow users to choose what information they wish to share while logging into the app or website. If they do not want to share their email id, Apple will generate a random ID.

The company has also tightened location sharing on its platforms. Apps would need to acquire permission from users to access location data every time they use the service. With iOS 13, Apple has blocked location tracking via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Apple has always claimed to offer maximum privacy to its users by not sharing user data with third-party companies. The new tool could be a great alternative to use against the likes of Facebook and Google that require user data for suggesting different kinds of services.