Apple iCloud app now available on Microsoft Store for Windows 10 users

Apple and Microsoft have together released iCloud for Windows 10. With iCloud on Windows, users can access media, documents, and files.

Giorgio Sardo, Engineering General Manager for Microsoft 365 Developer Ecosystem stated that with iCloud for Windows app, users can get a new iCloud Drive experience on Windows 10.

“The new iCloud for Windows app introduces a new iCloud Drive experience for Windows 10 users powered by the same Windows technology that also powers OneDrive’s Files On-Demand feature, enabling users to be more productive offline on mobile devices and quickly share files on iOS”, said Sardo.



Choose the files and folders you want to keep on your PC



Safely store all your files in iCloud Drive and access them from your iOS device, Mac and on iCloud.com



Share any file right from File Explorer and easily collaborate with others – edits will be synced across your devices



iCloud app for Windows 10 brings with it iCloud Drive, iCloud Photos, Mail, Contacts, Calendar, Safari, etc. Users can access any type of iCloud Drive file from the 'File Explorer' without using any memory on their PC. Users can also store their files in iCloud Drive and access them for their Apple devices or on iCloud.com. Other tasks that can be performed on iCloud Drive for Windows 10 include :Last year, Apple had blocked iCloud for Windows due to compatibility issues with the latest Windows 10 update. It eventually released a new update for iCloud that was compatible with Windows 10, but users continued to experience slow sync speeds.