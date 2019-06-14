Apple iCloud app now available on Microsoft Store for Windows 10 users

Apple and Microsoft have together released iCloud for Windows 10. With iCloud on Windows, users can access media, documents, and files.

Giorgio Sardo, Engineering General Manager for Microsoft 365 Developer Ecosystem stated that with iCloud for Windows app, users can get a new iCloud Drive experience on Windows 10.

“The new iCloud for Windows app introduces a new iCloud Drive experience for Windows 10 users powered by the same Windows technology that also powers OneDrive’s Files On-Demand feature, enabling users to be more productive offline on mobile devices and quickly share files on iOS”, said Sardo.



Choose the files and folders you want to keep on your PC



Safely store all your files in iCloud Drive and access them from your iOS device, Mac and on iCloud.com



Share any file right from File Explorer and easily collaborate with others – edits will be synced across your devices

