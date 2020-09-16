172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|apple-event-netizens-flood-social-media-with-memes-ask-where-is-iphone-12-5847721.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Here is your gateway to a 1-year FREE MC Pro Subscription, by applying for an American Express® card. Apply Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2020 03:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple Event: Netizens flood social media with memes, ask 'where is iPhone 12?'

Post the Apple’s Time Flies Event, fans of the company who were left disappointed, took to social media to poke fun at tech-giant's failure to meet expectations with many asking where is iPhone 12?

Moneycontrol News

Apple's September 15 even featured almost practically everything, but the much awaited iPhone 12. Post the Apple’s Time Flies Event, fans of the company who were left disappointed, took to social media to poke fun at tech-giant's failure to meet expectations with many asking where is iPhone 12?

There was no mention of the new iPhones, as the event was focused on the new iPad launch alongside the Apple Watch Series 6 and an affordable Apple Watch SE.

Apple also introduced an all-new service called Fitness+, which will be a part of the bundled Apple One services package.

Close
Check out a few reactions here:

related news







First Published on Sep 16, 2020 03:13 pm

tags #Apple #Apple Event #Business #Companies #iPhone12 #trends

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.