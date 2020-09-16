Apple Event: Netizens flood social media with memes, ask 'where is iPhone 12?'

Post the Apple’s Time Flies Event, fans of the company who were left disappointed, took to social media to poke fun at tech-giant's failure to meet expectations with many asking where is iPhone 12?
There was no mention of the new iPhones, as the event was focused on the new iPad launch alongside the Apple Watch Series 6 and an affordable Apple Watch SE.
There was no mention of the new iPhones, as the event was focused on the new iPad launch alongside the Apple Watch Series 6 and an affordable Apple Watch SE.
Apple also introduced an all-new service called Fitness+, which will be a part of the bundled Apple One services package.
People after Tim Cook says there's no #iPhone12 news today #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/G9DkifgaJe
— Justin McGill (@Justin_McGill) September 15, 2020
Apple: no iPhone 12 announcement today
Every single old iPhone right now:#AppleEventSeptember 15, 2020
me after selling my iPhone 11 yesterday ready for the 12 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/pKGE4kdJAs
— MB (@Enigmahimovic) September 15, 2020
Me after the iPhone 12 wasn’t announced during the #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/jyOR5mlaEK— Dubpack (@cositadelanoche) September 15, 2020
Wait a minute. Where’s the iPhone 12?!? #AppleEvent #iPhone12 pic.twitter.com/Z3RvKI4kKz
— Asa Elliott (@asaelliott) September 15, 2020
Me when I sat through the whole apple event and they didn’t even mention the iPhone 12 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/675yx1jxZ1— Hala (@Aikaz_F) September 15, 2020
Are bohat watch dekh li
Sasta #iPhone12 kidhar hai pic.twitter.com/1yavgySdTz— Gujrati Chhokro (@pubgkadeewana) September 15, 2020
Me searching for the iPhone 12 at the #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/yzGaeW1l7e— Ronaldo Amaya (@ronyamaya) September 15, 2020