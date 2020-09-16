Apple Event: Netizens flood social media with memes, ask 'where is iPhone 12?'

Apple's September 15 even featured almost practically everything, but the much awaited iPhone 12. Post the Apple’s Time Flies Event, fans of the company who were left disappointed, took to social media to poke fun at tech-giant's failure to meet expectations with many asking where is iPhone 12?

There was no mention of the new iPhones, as the event was focused on the new iPad launch alongside the Apple Watch Series 6 and an affordable Apple Watch SE.

Apple also introduced an all-new service called Fitness+, which will be a part of the bundled Apple One services package.

Check out a few reactions here:



Apple: no iPhone 12 announcement today Every single old iPhone right now:#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/1lMptE8NcM — Hiphopza (@hiphopza_2020) September 15, 2020





me after selling my iPhone 11 yesterday ready for the 12 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/pKGE4kdJAs

— MB (@Enigmahimovic) September 15, 2020



Me after the iPhone 12 wasn’t announced during the #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/jyOR5mlaEK — Dubpack (@cositadelanoche) September 15, 2020





Me when I sat through the whole apple event and they didn’t even mention the iPhone 12 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/675yx1jxZ1 — Hala (@Aikaz_F) September 15, 2020

