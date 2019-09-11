Apple Event 2019 Highlights: iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max launched for $999 and $1,099

A recap of what Apple launched today at the event:



Apple Arcade: $4.99 per month with a single Family Subscription Pack

Apple TV+: $4.99 per month with a single Family Subscription Pack



iPad 7th-generation with 10.2-inch display for $329 USD

Apple Watch Series 5 with GPS and Cellular models starting at $399 and $499 USD



iPhone 11 with dual cameras and 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display for $699 USD



iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max with triple cameras for $999 and $1,099 USD.