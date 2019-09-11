Apple Event 2019 Highlights: iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max launched for $999 and $1,099

Live now
Sep 11, 2019 12:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
iPhone 11 would start at $699, priced lesser than last year's iPhone XR!
Apple Arcade would be available starting September 19 across 150 countries. Family Subscription would be available for $4.99 per month with a free month's trial
A recap of what Apple launched today at the event:
Apple Arcade: $4.99 per month with a single Family Subscription Pack
Apple TV+: $4.99 per month with a single Family Subscription Pack
iPad 7th-generation with 10.2-inch display for $329 USD
Apple Watch Series 5 with GPS and Cellular models starting at $399 and $499 USD
iPhone 11 with dual cameras and 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display for $699 USD
iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max with triple cameras for $999 and $1,099 USD.
That's it! Tim Cook bids good-bye as he thanks everyone for watching the live-stream.
Apple Event 2019 Live: iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max launched for $999 and $1,099.
iPhone 11 Pro launched for $999, whereas the iPhone Pro Max is priced at $1099.
Deep Fusion would be available soon via a software update.
iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max would feature a new feature called Deep Fusion that would shoot a detailed image in low to medium light using ML. It shoots 9 images which include four short images, four secondary images before you hit the shutter, then a long exposure when you hit the button. It then assembles a single photo with added detail and low noise.
Here are the Triple rear cameras on the iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max: 12MP wide + 12MP telephoto + 12MP ultra-wide sensors