App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Sep 11, 2019 12:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple Event 2019 Highlights: iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max launched for $999 and $1,099

Check the highlights to get the latest updates on Apple iPhone 11 launch that took place at the Steve Jobs Theater.

highlights

  • Sep 11, 12:10 AM (IST)
  • Sep 11, 12:19 AM (IST)

    That brings us to the end of our Apple launch event coverage. Stay tuned for more news and updates.

  • Sep 11, 12:18 AM (IST)

    A recap of what Apple launched today at the event:

    Apple Arcade: $4.99 per month with a single Family Subscription Pack
    Apple TV+: $4.99 per month with a single Family Subscription Pack

    iPad 7th-generation with 10.2-inch display for $329 USD

    Apple Watch Series 5 with GPS and Cellular models starting at $399 and $499 USD

    iPhone 11 with dual cameras and 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display for $699 USD

    iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max with triple cameras for $999 and $1,099 USD.

  • Sep 11, 12:12 AM (IST)

    That's it! Tim Cook bids good-bye as he thanks everyone for watching the live-stream. 

  • Sep 11, 12:09 AM (IST)

    Apple Event 2019 Live: iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max launched for $999 and $1,099.

    Apple Event 2019 Live: iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max launched for $999 and $1,099.
  • Sep 11, 12:06 AM (IST)

    iPhone 11 Pro launched for $999, whereas the iPhone Pro Max is priced at $1099.

  • Sep 11, 12:03 AM (IST)

    Deep Fusion would be available soon via a software update.

  • Sep 11, 12:00 AM (IST)

    iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max would feature a new feature called Deep Fusion that would shoot a detailed image in low to medium light using ML. It shoots 9 images which include four short images, four secondary images before you hit the shutter, then a long exposure when you hit the button. It then assembles a single photo with added detail and low noise.

  • Sep 10, 11:56 PM (IST)

    Here are the Triple rear cameras on the iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max: 12MP wide + 12MP telephoto + 12MP ultra-wide sensors 

    Here are the Triple rear cameras on the iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max: 12MP wide + 12MP telephoto + 12MP ultra-wide sensors 
  • Sep 10, 11:52 PM (IST)
LOAD MORE
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.