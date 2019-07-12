App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2019 04:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple disables Walkie-Talkie app on Watch due to eavesdropping bug

Apple apologised to its customers and assured that the app would soon be fixed and restored for service.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

The Apple Watch is the most popular smartwatch currently available in the market. Apple launched the Watch Series 4 with watchOS 5 last year with a bunch of new features. One of the features called Walkie-Talkie mode has reportedly been disabled due to a vulnerability of eavesdropping by a third-party.

The Walkie-Talkie mode allows Apple Watch users on watchOS 5 to talk to each other via a push-to-talk interface. According to TechCrunch, Apple has disabled the feature due to a bug that allowed people to listen to a user’s conversation on an iPhone.

Although Apple is working on a fix, the company did not give details about the bug. It also stated that there are no reports of any misuse of the bug due to the vulnerability. 

In a statement to TechCrunch, Apple apologised to its customers and assured that the app would soon be fixed and restored for service. "We were just made aware of a vulnerability related to the Walkie-Talkie app on the Apple Watch and have disabled the function as we quickly fix the issue. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and will restore the functionality as soon as possible."



Earlier this year, Apple was introduced to a similar kind of bug in its group FaceTime feature. The bug would let users listen and see everything done by a person on the other side before the receiver accepted the call. Apple had then immediately shut down the group FaceTime servers and fixed the bug.
First Published on Jul 12, 2019 04:24 pm

tags #Apple #cyber security

