Apple could ship iPhone 11 with a USB Type-C fast charger

There's less than a month's time left for the rumoured September 10 launch date of the iPhone 11 lineup. As we get closer to the launch, more reports have started surfacing on the internet, speculating specifications and major improvements in the iPhone. The latest news suggests that Apple would bundle a USB Type-C fast charger with the iPhone 11.

Apple currently ships its iPhones with a USB Type-A charger. The Cupertino-based tech giant is said to upgrade the faster and more advanced USB Type-C charger, according to the website ChargerLab.



The iPhone 11 will come with a USB-C charger. pic.twitter.com/FqYgAHJnqx

— ChargerLAB (@chargerlab) August 20, 2019

The charging peripherals-focused website has tweeted a screenshot of a conversation with a source who claims that Apple would ship a USB Type-C charger out-of-the-box with the iPhone 11.

If this is true, it will make the lives of Apple users slightly easier. Apple’s MacBook and iPad Pro lineup already come with USB Type-C port. For connecting their iPhones physically to other Apple devices, users need to use a dongle or buy a USB Type-C to lightning port separately.

Speculations of Apple shipping a USB Type-C charger have been made since last year. The same website had reported that Apple would bundle a faster Type-C charger with the iPhone XS series. The claim turned out to be false as the current generation iPhones ship with a 5W USB Type-A charger.

Earlier this year, another report claimed that Apple would be bundling the upcoming iPhones with a new charging brick that would have a USB Type-C port on its end.

Contrary to these claims, renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, in his February investor note, stated that Apple would not be ditching the Lightning port this year for Type-C.

However, an iOS 13 beta finding earlier this year in June revealed that Apple would replace the lightning port with USB Type-C.

