App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2019 04:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple could release the iPhone 11 lineup on September 10, hints iOS 13 beta release

It is rumoured that unlike the past years, all three iPhones would go on sale together on September 20.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Apple has hinted the release date for its upcoming iPhone 11 in its latest iOS 13 beta release. The Cupertino-based tech giant would reportedly launch new iPhones on September 10, as per a new asset found in the beta release.

iHelp BR has mentioned a new asset in its report that hints that the upcoming iPhone would launch on September 10. The asset consists of an image named ‘HoldForRelease’ that shows the September 10 launch date on the calendar app of the iOS 13 home screen.

Last year for iOS 12, a similar image with the launch date of September 12 was displayed on the calendar app. Apple’s current iPhone lineup was launched on the mentioned date last year.

Close

Apple is expected to unveil three new iPhones this year, including an iPhone XR successor. It is rumoured that unlike the past years, all three iPhones would go on sale together. Last year, the iPhone XS and XS Max were released together, while the iPhone XR was scheduled to release nearly a month later.

related news

Apple is also rumoured to launch the premium iPhones with a ‘Pro’ naming scheme, according to a tipster named CoinX. The same tipster accurately revealed the iPhone XS a week before its launch last year. If we go by the tipster’s leak, the iPhone 11 lineup will go by the name iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.
There have been a bunch of reports speculating the rumoured specifications of the iPhone 11 lineup. The iPhone XR successor is rumoured to get a dual-camera setup whereas the premium-end models would have a triple camera setup in a square-shaped camera unit. Apple is said to retain the same screen-sizes for the upcoming iPhones.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 16, 2019 04:12 pm

tags #Apple #smartphones #Technology

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.