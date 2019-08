Apple could release the iPhone 11 lineup on September 10, hints iOS 13 beta release

Apple has hinted the release date for its upcoming iPhone 11 in its latest iOS 13 beta release. The Cupertino-based tech giant would reportedly launch new iPhones on September 10, as per a new asset found in the beta release.

iHelp BR has mentioned a new asset in its report that hints that the upcoming iPhone would launch on September 10. The asset consists of an image named ‘HoldForRelease’ that shows the September 10 launch date on the calendar app of the iOS 13 home screen.

Last year for iOS 12, a similar image with the launch date of September 12 was displayed on the calendar app. Apple’s current iPhone lineup was launched on the mentioned date last year.

Apple is expected to unveil three new iPhones this year, including an iPhone XR successor. It is rumoured that unlike the past years, all three iPhones would go on sale together. Last year, the iPhone XS and XS Max were released together, while the iPhone XR was scheduled to release nearly a month later.



Apple is also rumoured to launch the premium iPhones with a ‘Pro’ naming scheme, according to a tipster named CoinX. The same tipster accurately revealed the iPhone XS a week before its launch last year. If we go by the tipster’s leak, the iPhone 11 lineup will go by the name iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.There have been a bunch of reports speculating the rumoured specifications of the iPhone 11 lineup. The iPhone XR successor is rumoured to get a dual-camera setup whereas the premium-end models would have a triple camera setup in a square-shaped camera unit. Apple is said to retain the same screen-sizes for the upcoming iPhones