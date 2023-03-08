Apple CEO Tim Cook extends Holi greetings with pics that capture ‘spirit of festival’

He also shared two pictures, captured by Indian photographers using iPhones, that capture the spirit of the festival of colours.

“Happy Holi to all who celebrate. Thanks to Gursimran Basra and Apeksha Maker for these photos that capture the spirit of the festival,” wrote Tim Cook. The first photograph shows a woman holding a plate full of gulaal or dry coloured powder, while the second is a shot of a woman playing Holi with red colour and rose petals.

Holi is a major Hindu festival celebrated all over India. This two-day festival celebrates the victory of good over evil. This year, Holika Dahan took place on March 7, while Holi is being celebrated today, i.e. on March 8.

Legend says that the practice of celebrating Holi is rooted in the story of a demon king called Hiranyakashyap, who wanted to kill his own son Prahlad as he was a devotee of Lord Vishnu.

When all attempts to kill Prahlad failed, Hiranyakashyap turned to his sister Holika for help. Holika, blessed with a boon that allowed her to be unharmed by fire, asked Prahlad to sit on a pyre with her. But, little did she know that for the boon to work, she needed to enter the fire alone.

Holika was burnt to ashes, while Prahlad, with the blessings of Lord Vishnu, emerged unhurt. The practice of burning a ‘Holika’ or pyre is rooted in this legend.