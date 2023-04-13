 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Apple's Tim Cook does this to clear his mind. 'It’s better than any other thing you can possibly do'

Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
Apr 13, 2023 / 07:19 PM IST

Tim Cook said that the strategy he follows is like a 'palate cleanser for the mind'.

Apple CEO Tim Cook also revealed that he wakes up at 5 am in the morning every day.

What does Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, do when he needs to clear his head? He thinks about hiking. The nature lover said that it always helps him relax his mind.

“I always think about hiking and the things that really settle my mind when I’m here,” he told GQ. Cook left his hometown Alabama and lived for a time in North Carolina before moving to Colorado. That's when he fell in love with nature. “The outdoors were always accessible there, other than some infrequent snowstorm or something,” the Apple CEO told the publication.

“I started cycling and hiking, and then I moved to California and it’s like, you can hike so many different places here. It’s almost a sin not to go out and enjoy it.” Tim Cook said being out in nature is a “palate cleanser for the mind.” Actually, it’s even more than that, Cook added, “It’s better than any other thing you can possibly do!”

In the same interview, he revealed that he wakes up at 5 am in the morning every day and begins his day by reading notes and emails from consumers of Apple products. The 62-year-old added that he enjoyed reading customer reviews because he finds inspiration in their views.