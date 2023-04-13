Apple's Tim Cook does this to clear his mind. 'It’s better than any other thing you can possibly do'

What does Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, do when he needs to clear his head? He thinks about hiking. The nature lover said that it always helps him relax his mind.

“I always think about hiking and the things that really settle my mind when I’m here,” he told GQ. Cook left his hometown Alabama and lived for a time in North Carolina before moving to Colorado. That's when he fell in love with nature. “The outdoors were always accessible there, other than some infrequent snowstorm or something,” the Apple CEO told the publication.

“I started cycling and hiking, and then I moved to California and it’s like, you can hike so many different places here. It’s almost a sin not to go out and enjoy it.” Tim Cook said being out in nature is a “palate cleanser for the mind.” Actually, it’s even more than that, Cook added, “It’s better than any other thing you can possibly do!”

In the same interview, he revealed that he wakes up at 5 am in the morning every day and begins his day by reading notes and emails from consumers of Apple products. The 62-year-old added that he enjoyed reading customer reviews because he finds inspiration in their views.

"If you're in the business of creating technology that enriches people's lives like we are, you want to know what it's doing. You want to know how people are feeling about it,” Cook told GQ. Cook admitted that he also receives brickbats from customers but that does not negatively impact the confidence and instead helps the company gain a better understanding of what the consumers have in their mind. Related stories Sony Sports renews football tournament UEFA’s media rights in a 6-year deal

108-year-old Tamil Nadu woman, who never completed school, tops Kerala's literacy programme "Of course, I get some complaints as well. Those are cool too, because I want to stay grounded in terms of what our users are thinking, what they're feeling. It is a great way to start the morning," he said.