you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2019 04:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple brings the ECG feature to Apple Watch Series 4, Series 5 in India

The ECG app and heart rhythm notification feature helps Apple Watch users identify signs of severe heart-related conditions like Atrial fibrillation (Afib).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Apple has released the watchOS 6 software update for its Watch Series in India. One of the new features introduced in India includes the much-useful and life-saving feature called Electrocardiogram aka ECG.

Apple introduced the ECG feature last year with the Watch Series 4. The feature has finally made its way to India and would be available on Apple Watch Series 4 and Series 5. To get the feature, users need to download and install the latest watchOS 6 update.

The ECG app and heart rhythm notification feature helps Apple Watch users identify signs of severe heart-related conditions like Atrial fibrillation (Afib). 

Afib is a condition wherein the heart beats rapidly at an irregular rate. This condition is hard to detect as people do not experience any symptoms. Afib, if not diagnosed, can develop clots, eventually leading to a stroke or even heart failures. Having the ECG feature in Apple Watch can certainly help one detect diseases like Afib.

The smartwatch’s optical heart sensor would check the user’s heart rhythm in the background for signals of irregular heart rhythm. If irregular heart rhythm such as Afib is detected on five rhythm checks over a minimum of 65 minutes, a notification will be generated to alert the user.

Apple Watch Series 4 and Series 5 users can take an ECG recording at any time by launching the ECG app on their smartwatches. The electrodes built into the back crystal and Digital Crown work together with the ECG app to enable users to take an ECG. 

As the user touches the Digital Crown, the circuit is completed, and electrical signals across their heart are measured. After 30 seconds, the heart rhythm is classified as either AFib, sinus rhythm or inconclusive. All recordings, their associated classifications and any noted symptoms are stored securely in the Health app on iPhone. Users can share a PDF of the results with physicians.

“I have no doubt that devices like Apple Watch will help users have better conversations with their doctors and open the door for a big shift in monitoring an individual's heart health,” said Dr Devi Shetty, chairman and executive director of Narayana Health in a statement.

First Published on Sep 20, 2019 04:37 pm

tags #Apple #smartwatches

