Apple BKC store's first customer gets his 10-year-old iPod signed by CEO Tim Cook

Apple's first store in India was officially opened on Tuesday at Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex. CEO Tim Cook was present, along with senior vice president Dierdre O'Brien as large crowds gathered outside to get a chance to meet Cook and catch a glimpse of the store.

One among those- Purav from Mumbai- who had camped outside the Apple BKC store since 8 pm on Monday got his unboxed iPod touch signed by Cook, who threw the gates open.

Along with Purav, two other men- one from Rajasthan and other from Pune-had also stayed right through the night, ahead of the store launch.

"We are first in line. All three of us met last evening, we actually came by 8 pm last evening. We have been camping outside the Apple store to be the first in line. We are happy we are there," one of the customers-Purav- told Moneycontrol on Tuesday.

Moneycontrol News