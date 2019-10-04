Apple AirPods with noise-cancellation feature could be a reality, courtesy iOS 13.2 beta code

Rumours about Apple working on new AirPods with noise cancellation feature have surfaced again. This time, however, the reports are based on specific findings in the iOS 13.2 beta code.

A report by 9to5Mac shows a tiny icon in the iOS 13.2 beta code that depicts the newly designed AirPods. The icon was found in a component of the system related to accessibility settings, suggesting that these will work as hearing aids, similar to what can be done with the current AirPods.

Other details of the AirPods 3 in the report reveal different kinds of listening modes, with or without noise cancelling, which is being called “focus mode” in the system.

A similar-looking Apple AirPods image was reported last month by SlashLeaks. The report mentioned that the image of AirPods 3 with noise cancellation is a prototype. The design is quite different from what the current AirPods look like, with the stem being smaller.

The iOS 13.2 beta code shows AirPods featuring foam tips attached to the earpieces for better noise cancellation. Even the case is now smaller but wider, as seen on the SlashLeaks website.

Earlier this year, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had reported that Apple would launch two variants of AirPods 3 during the fourth quarter of 2019. Kuo stated that one of these two variants would have incremental upgrades, whereas the other one would have an all-new form factor.