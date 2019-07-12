App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2019 03:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple adds 2019 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models under the free 'Keyboard Service Program'

Under the program, users who experience abnormal behaviour on the MacBook Air or MacBook Pro’s keyboard are eligible for service free of charge.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Earlier this week, Apple updated the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models with new internals. These new MacBooks continue to feature the butterfly mechanism keyboard, that has been prone to issues. To resolve keyboard-related problems, the Cupertino giant has added the latest line of MacBooks to the ‘Keyboard Service Program’.

As per the updated list, 13-inch MacBook Air 2019 and 13-inch MacBook Pro 2019 models are eligible for the ‘Keyboard Service Program’. Under the program, users who experience abnormal behaviour on the MacBook Air or MacBook Pro’s keyboard are eligible for service free of charge. These behaviours include keys feeling ‘sticky’ or are not responding, letters or characters repeating unexpectedly or are not appearing.

Apple would examine the keyboard post which it may replace one or more keys or the whole keyboard. Users can get their affected laptops replaced within four years of purchase. The program covers 12-inch MacBook 2015, 12-inch MacBook 2016, 12-inch MacBook 2017, 13-inch MacBook Air 2018, 13-inch MacBook Air 2019.

Close

13-inch MacBook Pro and 15-Inch MacBook Pro models launched between 2016 and 2019 are also eligible for the Keyboard Service Program.

related news

Recently, Apple recalled limited units of the 2018 13-inch MacBook Air units citing logic board issues. The company’s internal document did not mention the exact problem but indicated a power-related issue. Apple would contact the affected owners via email and offer them a free logic board replacement.
First Published on Jul 12, 2019 03:22 pm

tags #Apple #laptops #Technology

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.