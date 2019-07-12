Apple adds 2019 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models under the free 'Keyboard Service Program'

Earlier this week, Apple updated the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models with new internals. These new MacBooks continue to feature the butterfly mechanism keyboard, that has been prone to issues. To resolve keyboard-related problems, the Cupertino giant has added the latest line of MacBooks to the ‘Keyboard Service Program’.

As per the updated list, 13-inch MacBook Air 2019 and 13-inch MacBook Pro 2019 models are eligible for the ‘Keyboard Service Program’. Under the program, users who experience abnormal behaviour on the MacBook Air or MacBook Pro’s keyboard are eligible for service free of charge. These behaviours include keys feeling ‘sticky’ or are not responding, letters or characters repeating unexpectedly or are not appearing.

Apple would examine the keyboard post which it may replace one or more keys or the whole keyboard. Users can get their affected laptops replaced within four years of purchase. The program covers 12-inch MacBook 2015, 12-inch MacBook 2016, 12-inch MacBook 2017, 13-inch MacBook Air 2018, 13-inch MacBook Air 2019.

13-inch MacBook Pro and 15-Inch MacBook Pro models launched between 2016 and 2019 are also eligible for the Keyboard Service Program.