Apple gives employees this gift on their 10-year anniversary

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Feb 23, 2023 / 01:45 PM IST

A rare token for keepsake or underwhelming? Internet users have thoughts about it.

What do Apple employees get when they complete 10 years at the company? A block of aluminium, according to a YouTuber known for collecting tech prototypes.

The internet personality, who goes by the name DongleBookPro, recently posted a video unwrapping the anniversary gift he said Apple gives its employees.

The gift box included a note signed by CEO Tim Cook, thanking the recipient for their contributions to Apple.

"Congratulations on reaching this milestone moment," the note read. "The work you've done, the challenges you've met and the breakthroughs you've made possible -- they all add up to a profound and lasting contribution to Apple's mission to change the world for the better."