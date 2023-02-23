Apple gives employees this gift on their 10-year anniversary

What do Apple employees get when they complete 10 years at the company? A block of aluminium, according to a YouTuber known for collecting tech prototypes.

The internet personality, who goes by the name DongleBookPro, recently posted a video unwrapping the anniversary gift he said Apple gives its employees.

The gift box included a note signed by CEO Tim Cook, thanking the recipient for their contributions to Apple.

"Congratulations on reaching this milestone moment," the note read. "The work you've done, the challenges you've met and the breakthroughs you've made possible -- they all add up to a profound and lasting contribution to Apple's mission to change the world for the better."

After showing the note, the YouTuber unveiled a heavy silver-toned square with a shiny black Apple logo on it. He said the material felt similar to the one used for the iPhone 6 or Apple's aluminium watches.

The award came with an Apple polishing cloth. "This is perhaps one of the rarest Apple products on Earth since you must hit 10 years at the company to achieve one," the YouTuber commented. " I believe they only started giving this out in out in 2020 or 2021." There are three more versions of the award, a user commented below DongleBookPro's video. "20 years is a Space Gray Aluminum, 30 years is a Silver Stainless Steel and 40 years is a Space Gray Stainless Steel," they said. In the comments section, users had mixed reactions to the video. Some of them were Apple employees who said they had received or were soon to receive the award. Others poked fun at the award, saying they would prefer a gift card. "You've spent 10 years with us ... here's a chunk of metal," one user wrote. "So after 10 years you get ... a block of nothing! Great job Apple!" another commented. "Thank you for working for us for 10 years , here's a useless chunk of metal you'll probably put on ebay to buy one of our products," a third person wrote.