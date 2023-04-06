Salary was Rs 9,000 even 10 years after completing MBBS, says Apollo Hospitals' doctor

A Hyderabad doctor has revealed that he used to receive a salary of Rs 9,000 even about 10 years after completing his MBBS. In a Twitter thread, Apollo Hospitals' neurologist Dr Sudhir Kumar, was explaining how he learned to live with the bare minimum after realising that a "doctor's life should be frugal". He, however, added that eventually, he began to earn more from his investments in equity than from his medical practice.

"My salary 4 years after DM Neurology (2004) was Rs 9,000 per month. This was 16 years after joining MBBS. At CMC Vellore, by observing my professors, I realised that a doctor's life should be frugal and learned to live with the bare minimum," Dr Sudhir Kumar tweeted.

"I was happy with that salary, however, my mother felt upset seeing me get the same salary that a peon got in a government office (where my father worked). She had seen me study hard for 12 years in school, followed by 12 years of MBBS, MD and DM. You can understand a mother's love and pain," he added. The situation did not persist as soon, the doctor began to earn from his investments. "I earn more from my investments in equity than from my medical practice, and I like it that way."

The Twitter thread sparked a discussion on poorly-paid talents in the country when a follower asked whether doctors should unitedly demand better pay. To that, Dr Kumar said, "On this front, public, politicians & judiciary are united- they all feel the medical practice is doing charity (read 'free'). So, we can demand better pay for doctors, but it is unlikely to materialise. Treat medical practice as a social service to feel good."

