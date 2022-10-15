English
    APJ Abdul Kalam birth anniversary: His quotes on success and life goals

    Lessons from APJ Abdul Kalam, the widely respected statesman and aerospace scientist.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 15, 2022 / 01:12 PM IST
    APJ Abdul Kalam.

    APJ Abdul Kalam.

    India is observing today the birth anniversary of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, who served as president from 2002 to 2007. Kalam, a widely respected statesman, also had an illustrious career as an aerospace scientist.

    On his birthday, here is a look at some of his inspiring quotes on success and aspirations.

    1) "There is no success without failure. Failures are just intermittent blockades. Success is the final destination.

    2) "When I call upon youth to dream lofty dreams, I am invoking a vision in them. As you dream, so shall you become."

    3) "Do not wait for something big to happen. Start where you are with whatever you have."

    4) "Discover the essence of your own self and build upon it. You must be a first grade version of yourself instead of being a second grade version of somebody else."

    5) "All during my student days, what kept me going was my dream to achieve something big, my desire to live a better life and commitment to a disciplined way of living."

    6) "To succeed in life and achieve results, you must understand and master three mighty forces - desire, belief and expectation."

    7) "The two most important life goals I would like every youth to have. One: increase the amount of time you have at your disposal. Two: Increase what you can achieve in the time available."

    8) "Determination is the power that sees us through all our frustrations and obstacles. It helps in building our willpower which is the very basis of success."

    9) "Courage is about doing what you are afraid of. The one who feels no fear is a fool and the one who lets fear rule him is indeed a coward. We must have the courage to act instead of reacting."

    10) "Only the person who has the courage to lose sight of the shore can discover new oceans."

     

     
    first published: Oct 15, 2022 01:12 pm
