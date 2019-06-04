App
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2019 05:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apex Legends set to announce Season 2 Battle Pass to keep pace with Fortnite

Apex Legends Season 2 to get Daily and Weekly Challenges.

Carlsen Martin
Apex Legends got off to a stellar start, raking in over 50 million players in its first month, but the game has been hibernating for little over two months now. Apex Legends' Season 1 battle pass did little to fend off the juggernaut of Fortnite.

In terms of releasing new content, Apex Legends has failed to keep pace with Fortnite, making the game seem monotonous, which is why the upcoming Season 2 battle pass could make or break this potential Fortnite killer.

While there are few details about the new battle pass, we know that Season 2 is looming on the horizon. Respawn has confirmed that Apex Legends is getting a new limited time mode, titled "The Legendary Hunt".

Apart from the limited time event, Respawn has also shed some light on the new skins coming to Apex Legends. And, they look like major improvements from the lacklustre designs of Season One.

Apex Legends Season 2 will also feature new challenges on a daily and weekly basis, letting players level up their Battle Pass tiers faster. This new challenge system is an excellent addition to the game, considering playing the game and earning experience points were the only ways to rank up tiers during season one.

Respawn also confirmed if you were to miss a few weeks or start the season late, Weekly Challenges would still be around when you returned, allowing you to complete them all at once.

EA and Respawn will reveal more details about Apex Legends' Season 2 Battle Pass on June 8 as part of the EA Play live stream.
First Published on Jun 4, 2019 05:59 pm

tags #gaming #Technology

