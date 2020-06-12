App
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2020 04:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AP Inter results 2020: Manabadi Andhra Pradesh 1st, 2nd year results out; girls outshine boys

The announcement of AP first year inter results and AP second year inter results got delayed this due to the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown restrictions.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has announced the inter results 2020 for first- and second-year students.

All candidates who appeared for the AP inter examination 2020 can check results on the official website https://bie.ap.gov.in/.

The pass percentage for first-year AP inter exam 2020 is 59 percent, which means 2,76,389 of the total 4,35,655 students passed their exams. The pass percentage for second-year AP inter exam 2020 is 63 percent, meaning 3,00,560 of the total 5,07,230 students cleared the exams.

Close

Meanwhile, girls have outshined boys again this year with a pass percentage of 67 percent, as against a pass percentage of  60 percent for boys.

Students will have to score at least 35 marks or ‘D grade’ in all subjects that they appeared in to clear the AP inter exams. The division earned by the students depends on the marks they obtained. For instance, students securing 91-100 marks get A1 grade, those securing 81-90 marks get A2 grade, B1 grade for students securing 71-80 marks, B2 grade for 61-70 marks, C1 grade for 51-60 marks, C2 grade for 41-50 marks, and D grade for 35-40 marks – which is the minimum pass mark.

Listed below are the steps that must be followed to check the 2020 AP inter results:

  • Visit the official website of Andhra education board at bie.ap.gov.in.

  • Click on the link for the AP Inter result 2020 for first and second year.

  • Enter required details including roll number and click on ‘submit’ option.

  • The AP inter results will appear on the screen.

  • Download the inter results 2020 marksheet and keep a printout for future use.


In case the official website takes too long to load or crashes due to heavy traffic on the page, students can also check their results at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, examresults.net, sakshieducation.com, andhrajyothy.com, vidyavision.com, exametc.com, telugu.news18.com, results.prajasakti.com, indiresults.com, and manabadi.com.

Students can also send an SMS to 56263 to get their results on their mobile phones. For inter II general results, candidates will have to type APGEN2 <REGISTRATION NO>, for Inter II vocational results, type APVOC2 <REGISTRATION NO>. To get inter I general results, type APGEN1 <REGISTRATION NO>, type APVOC1 <REGISTRATION NO> to get inter I vocational results.

Around eight to 10 lakh students take the AP inter first and second-year examinations every year. In 2019, a total of 10,17,600 students appeared for the exams, of which 5,07,302 were for the first year and 5,10,298 for the second year. Last year’s pass percentage for first-year students was 60 percent and for second-year students, 72 percent.

First Published on Jun 12, 2020 04:40 pm

tags #Andhra Pradesh #AP inter results 2020 #Education India

