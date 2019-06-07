Anyone lost a huge amount of ganja? Assam Police found it

A funny tweet posted by the official handle of the Assam Police has gone viral. In the tweet that was shared on Tuesday, the cops announced the seizure of a huge cache of cannabis. While it is not unusual for police to announce such seizures to the public, the sarcasm in the tone of the post is what caught on. And, the tweet soon went viral.

The Assam Police wrote: “Anyone lost a huge (590 kgs) amount of Cannabis/Ganja and a truck in and around Chagolia Checkpoint last night? Don’t panic, we found it. Please get in touch with Dhubri Police. They will help you out, for sure. Great job Team Dhubri!”

The amused users of the social media platform left words of praise for the adept police force. However, more people lauded them for the tongue-in-cheek language they employed than the seizure this time.



Heights of trolling by Assam Police. Lol!!

Sir my friends are joining me tonight, a small party. Can I take some? Please ? /p>— #TwoLanguagePolicy நெம்புகோல் (@NembuKol) June 5, 2019





Send your address... They ll come to personally deliver

Police has become really smart.

After "JCB" of UP Police, this one from Assam Police is great. — Manoj Thakur (@chhatermanoj) June 5, 2019

By Thursday, the post had been retweeted more than 10,000 times and liked by over 34,000 users.

ha, ha,.... If only you had not mentioned the actual contents, definitely some one would have made an appearance and claim before you. ))— devaraja (@deva1956) June 4, 2019



I am coming....to congratulate you on your humor.

This qualifies for Reader's Digest's "Humour In Uniform" - Pls send it...you may win a $100. — Gomathi Karri Reddy (@GomathiKarri) June 4, 2019



Notably, the Mumbai Police is usually the “force to reckon with” when it comes to getting cheeky on Twitter and amusing users with their humour and sarcasm.