Last Updated : Jun 07, 2019 08:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Anyone lost a huge amount of ganja? Assam Police found it

While it is not unusual for police to announce such seizures to the public, the sarcasm in the tone of the post is what caught on

Jagyaseni Biswas
Image: Twitter/ Assam Police
Image: Twitter/ Assam Police
Whatsapp

A funny tweet posted by the official handle of the Assam Police has gone viral. In the tweet that was shared on Tuesday, the cops announced the seizure of a huge cache of cannabis. While it is not unusual for police to announce such seizures to the public, the sarcasm in the tone of the post is what caught on. And, the tweet soon went viral.

The Assam Police wrote: “Anyone lost a huge (590 kgs) amount of Cannabis/Ganja and a truck in and around Chagolia Checkpoint last night? Don’t panic, we found it. Please get in touch with Dhubri Police. They will help you out, for sure. Great job Team Dhubri!”

The amused users of the social media platform left words of praise for the adept police force. However, more people lauded them for the tongue-in-cheek language they employed than the seizure this time.

By Thursday, the post had been retweeted more than 10,000 times and liked by over 34,000 users.







 

Notably, the Mumbai Police is usually the “force to reckon with” when it comes to getting cheeky on Twitter and amusing users with their humour and sarcasm.

 
First Published on Jun 7, 2019 08:30 am

tags #Assam police

