What Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma said after daughter's face revealed at India vs South Africa ODI

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are endearingly called “Virushka” by fans. (Image: Instagram/ViratKohli)

Cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma on Monday reacted to photos and videos revealing the face of Vamika, their daughter, being widely shared on the internet after the third and final one-day international (ODI) series against South Africa.

The couple took to Instagram to say that they were caught off-guard and requested privacy for their daughter. Photos of Anushka Sharma carrying Vamika at the stands at the Cape Town stadium and cheering for Virat Kohli are viral.

“We realise that our daughter’s images were captured yesterday at the stadium and widely shared thereafter. We want to inform everyone that we were caught off guard and didn’t know that the camera was on us,” Kohli and Sharma wrote in a statement, separately posted on their Instagram Stories.

“Our stance and request on the matter stays the same. We would really appreciate if Vamika’s images are not clicked/published for reasons we have explained earlier.”

In December, Sharma had thanked the paparazzi and the media for not publishing photos and videos of their daughter. The toddler was clicked when she accompanied her parents at the Mumbai airport along with Team India. Addressing the paparazzi, the media and fan clubs, Sharma had written on, "We are deeply thankful to the Indian paparazzi and most of the media fraternity for not publishing pictures/videos of Vamika. As parents, our request to the few who carried the images /video will be to support us going forward.”

On December 16, a video was shared of the Indian cricket team leaving for their Test match series against South Africa. In it, Sharma and Kohli were seen getting off the bus with other team members at the airport. Kohli was the first to get off and requested the paparazzi waiting there, "Don't click the baby's pictures, okay?"

The cricketer and the Bollywood actor, endearingly called by fans as “Virushka”, are one of the most closely-tracked celebrity couples in India. They celebrated their daughter’s first birthday on January 11.