 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrends

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Kennedy’ will be the only Indian film screened at Cannes 2023

PTI
Apr 14, 2023 / 10:24 AM IST

Director Anurag Kashyap's "Kennedy" is headed to the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival as the only Indian film selected for screening.

Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy' will get a midnight screening at Cannes 2023

Director Anurag Kashyap's "Kennedy" is headed to the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival, the organisers announced on Thursday.

The film will be showcased under the Midnight Screenings section of the prestigious film gala.

Film distributor Iris Knobloch and Thierry Fremaux, director of the Cannes Film Festival, made the announcement at a press conference at Cannes.

The Cannes Film Festival (Festival de Cannes) shared the update on its official Twitter page.