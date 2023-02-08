Anurag Kashyap reveals why he was arrested in Saudi Arabia. Watch

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has revealed he was once arrested for arriving drunk in Saudi Arabia, where alcohol is prohibited by law.

In a recent interview with Unfiltered by Samdish, the Gangs of Wasseypur director spoke about his worst flight experience. He said it occurred in 2010 when the film Udaan was selected for premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

Anurag Kashyap, who served as one of the film’s producers, was in Denmark when the selection was announced. A volcanic eruption meant that flights out of the country were cancelled, and the filmmaker could not leave.

“I was stuck in Denmark,” he told interviewer Samdish Bhatia. “As producer, I had to return quickly, but there were no flights because of volcanic ash.” Kashyap solved the problem by taking a two-day trip by train to Rome, from where there was one flight out – to Saudi Arabia.

“I was exhausted [after the journey to Rome],” he recalled. “I bought a ticket. There were five hours to kill, and just one flight out – to Saudi. I went to the lounge and I started drinking because I wanted to pass out,” the filmmaker said. “I sat on the flight and passed out,” he continued. “As soon as we landed in Saudi, I was arrested because I walked onto the land of Saudi totally drunk.”

Saudi Arabia is a Muslim nation where the manufacture, sale, possession or consumption of alcohol is a punishable offence. This also applies to tourists who are just visiting the kingdom. According to information portal Expatica, authorities have previously warned visitors to avoid drinking alcohol while travelling to Saudi Arabia. Crossing the Saudi border while drunk or smelling of alcohol can lead to arrest, which is what happened with Anurag Kashyap.

