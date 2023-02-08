English
    Anurag Kashyap reveals why he was arrested in Saudi Arabia. Watch

    Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has revealed he was once arrested for arriving drunk in Saudi Arabia, where alcohol is banned.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 08, 2023 / 03:40 PM IST
    Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, 50, was arrested for arriving drunk in Saudi Arabia

    Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has revealed he was once arrested for arriving drunk in Saudi Arabia, where alcohol is prohibited by law.

    In a recent interview with Unfiltered by Samdish, the Gangs of Wasseypur director spoke about his worst flight experience. He said it occurred in 2010 when the film Udaan was selected for premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

    Anurag Kashyap, who served as one of the film’s producers, was in Denmark when the selection was announced. A volcanic eruption meant that flights out of the country were cancelled, and the filmmaker could not leave.

    “I was stuck in Denmark,” he told interviewer Samdish Bhatia. “As producer, I had to return quickly, but there were no flights because of volcanic ash.” Kashyap solved the problem by taking a two-day trip by train to Rome, from where there was one flight out – to Saudi Arabia.




    Saudi Arabia is a Muslim nation where the manufacture, sale, possession or consumption of alcohol is a punishable offence. This also applies to tourists who are just visiting the kingdom.