    Ants carry heavy chain in viral video, officer calls them 'tiny gold smugglers' | Watch

    The officer shared the video with the caption: “Tiny gold smugglers. The question is under which section of IPC they can be booked?”

    Moneycontrol News
    June 29, 2022 / 07:17 PM IST
    A colony of ants have been caught on camera moving what seems like a gold chain. (Image: Screengrab from video shared by @susantananda3/Twitter)

    Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda has a bizarre question for his Twitter followers. What section of the IPC do you book ants under? What prompted such a question was a video which shows a colony of black ants lifting up what looks like a gold chain and moving it along the way on a rocky terrain.

    Ants, known for their massive strength, are no stranger to lifting heavy objects. They are known to withstand heavy weight, thousands of times their own weight, and can also lift very heavy things.

    Watch the 7-second video here, that has now gone viral with over 4,000 likes.

    One comment on the post read: “Can be retrieved by offering some sugar to them."

    Another user commented: “Under section of unity strong bonding and hard labour to eat food. Salute to ants to teach us this. Action is appreciation.”

    "They are taking it for the ant queen," read another comment.

    See some more comments below:


    The video is a live example of the proverb - unity is strength.
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Jun 29, 2022 07:12 pm
