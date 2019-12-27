Anti-CAA protests: UP man saves policeman from violent mob

The anti-government protests over the new Citizenship Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) has taken a violent turn in several parts of the country, especially in Uttar Pradesh. At one such protest, a policeman on duty in Firozabad district had found himself surrounded by angry protesters, when a Muslim man came to his rescue.

According to a report by ANI, the cop named Ajay Kumar was rescued by a Muslim man named Hajji Qadar, who had come to offer his prayers. Not only did he accompany him to his own home to provide shelter from an agitated mob, but he also dropped him to the police station after the violence settled down that day.

The incident took place on December 20, when Kumar was beaten up by the demonstrators and also injured his head and hand in the process. Qadir then stepped in to protect him.

Detailing what happened, Qadir recalled he was offering namaaz (prayers) when he learned that one policeman was being accosted and assaulted by the mob.

He added: “He was severely injured; I assured him that I will save him. I didn’t know his name at the time. What I did was for humanity.”

Filled with gratitude, the policeman said: “Hajji Qadir Sahab came like an angel in my life. He took me to his house. He attended to the injuries I had sustained on my head and fingers and also gave me water and clothes. He assured me I am safe now and assisted me to the police station later. Had it not been for him, I would have died that day.”