you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Dec 27, 2019 06:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Anti-CAA protests: UP man saves policeman from violent mob

Qadir recalled he was offering namaaz (prayers) when he learned that one policeman was being accosted and assaulted by the mob.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The anti-government protests over the new Citizenship Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) has taken a violent turn in several parts of the country, especially in Uttar Pradesh. At one such protest, a policeman on duty in Firozabad district had found himself surrounded by angry protesters, when a Muslim man came to his rescue.

According to a report by ANI, the cop named Ajay Kumar was rescued by a Muslim man named Hajji Qadar, who had come to offer his prayers. Not only did he accompany him to his own home to provide shelter from an agitated mob, but he also dropped him to the police station after the violence settled down that day.

The incident took place on December 20, when Kumar was beaten up by the demonstrators and also injured his head and hand in the process. Qadir then stepped in to protect him.

Detailing what happened, Qadir recalled he was offering namaaz (prayers) when he learned that one policeman was being accosted and assaulted by the mob.

related news

He added: “He was severely injured; I assured him that I will save him. I didn’t know his name at the time. What I did was for humanity.”

Filled with gratitude, the policeman said: “Hajji Qadir Sahab came like an angel in my life. He took me to his house. He attended to the injuries I had sustained on my head and fingers and also gave me water and clothes. He assured me I am safe now and assisted me to the police station later. Had it not been for him, I would have died that day.”

So far, 21 people have died in the clashes that erupted in the past week between the policemen and the protesters, which took a bad turn in several places across the country.

First Published on Dec 27, 2019 06:18 pm

tags #CAA #India #NRC #Uttar Pradesh

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

