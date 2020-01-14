App
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2020 06:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Anti-CAA protests: Spectators at Wankhede wearing black apparel denied entry

Some spectators were shocked when they were denied entry for wearing black-coloured apparel.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In light of recent protests related to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), black-coloured apparel has reportedly been banned at the Wankhede Stadium where India is playing Australia in the first one-day international of the three-match series.

Some spectators were shocked when they were denied entry for wearing black-coloured apparel.

"I'm at the Wankhede Stadium today. The colour Black is being banned (t-shirts, caps, anything) because it's a "symbol of protest, (sic)" journalist Rahul Desai tweeted.

Some spectators used the occasion to express their feelings.

The protests have snowballed in the past few days with citizens across the country expressing their anger over CAA and NRC.

First Published on Jan 14, 2020 06:10 pm

tags #CAA #INDvsAUS #NRC #ODI #trends #Wankhede

