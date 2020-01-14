Anti-CAA protests: Spectators at Wankhede wearing black apparel denied entry

In light of recent protests related to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), black-coloured apparel has reportedly been banned at the Wankhede Stadium where India is playing Australia in the first one-day international of the three-match series.

Some spectators were shocked when they were denied entry for wearing black-coloured apparel.

"I'm at the Wankhede Stadium today. The colour Black is being banned (t-shirts, caps, anything) because it's a "symbol of protest, (sic)" journalist Rahul Desai tweeted.

Some spectators used the occasion to express their feelings.