Anti-CAA protests: Spectators at Wankhede wearing black apparel denied entry

Some spectators were shocked when they were denied entry for wearing black-coloured apparel.
In light of recent protests related to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), black-coloured apparel has reportedly been banned at the Wankhede Stadium where India is playing Australia in the first one-day international of the three-match series.
"I'm at the Wankhede Stadium today. The colour Black is being banned (t-shirts, caps, anything) because it's a "symbol of protest, (sic)" journalist Rahul Desai tweeted.
They stopped people wearing black from entering #Wankhede but the people of #Mumbai responded this way #NoCAANoNRC #INDvsAUS #IndiaAgainstCAA pic.twitter.com/CQMwzQ5CvD
— Danish Husain । دانش حُسین । दानिश हुसैन (@DanHusain) January 14, 2020