App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 09:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Anthem game launch on February 22: Everything you need to know about 2019’s most anticipated game

A free-to-play demo of Anthem will be available on the February 1.

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

The release of the much-awaited Anthem is just around the corner, and gamers have a lot to be excited about. Anthem, which releases on February  is a shared-world shooter that stands out because of its gorgeous graphics and punchy combat. As with any multiplayer action role-playing game, Anthem goes beyond a traditional campaign mode. Once the Story mode in the game has concluded, players will be able to jump into The Elder Game.

Dive into the story

Anthem is set on a post-apocalyptic planet shaped by mysterious progenitors using a mystical tool called the Anthem of Creation. The world is continually evolving, mutating and changing life as the Anthem of Creation continues to run without being shut down. Humans of the planet struggle to survive against a growing number of enemies like The Dominion.

Anthem-Multi

related news

Take your fight online

The Elder Game will allow you to take the battle online, fighting with and against other players. This mode will set into motion your quest to acquiring the best gear and weapons to start making crazy loadouts. The aim is to leverage better items to increase your overall gear score and Javelin rarity and fine tune your tailor-made loadouts to overcome barriers and take on toughest challenges on the hardest difficulty settings. Your rewards in the game will depend on the difficulty you set; meaning the greater the risk, the greater the reward.

Anthem-Story

What you need to know

Anthems amazing graphics already set it apart from other games in this genre. If you are looking to go out and get a copy when the games releases on February 22, there are a few things you should know:

– A demo version of the game will be available to all players on the 01st of Feb 2019

– Whether you play solo or in a team of four, Anthem always requires an internet connection

– Microtransactions in the game only provide cosmetic changes to your character

–All future story missions will be free for all players

– A PvP mode won’t feature at the game’s launch and will be introduced at a later date

– The game is expected to focus more on the multiplayer aspects without dwelling too much on the story
First Published on Jan 25, 2019 09:21 am

tags #Technology #trends

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.