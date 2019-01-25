Anthem game launch on February 22: Everything you need to know about 2019’s most anticipated game

The release of the much-awaited Anthem is just around the corner, and gamers have a lot to be excited about. Anthem, which releases on February is a shared-world shooter that stands out because of its gorgeous graphics and punchy combat. As with any multiplayer action role-playing game, Anthem goes beyond a traditional campaign mode. Once the Story mode in the game has concluded, players will be able to jump into The Elder Game.

Dive into the story

Anthem is set on a post-apocalyptic planet shaped by mysterious progenitors using a mystical tool called the Anthem of Creation. The world is continually evolving, mutating and changing life as the Anthem of Creation continues to run without being shut down. Humans of the planet struggle to survive against a growing number of enemies like The Dominion.

Take your fight online

The Elder Game will allow you to take the battle online, fighting with and against other players. This mode will set into motion your quest to acquiring the best gear and weapons to start making crazy loadouts. The aim is to leverage better items to increase your overall gear score and Javelin rarity and fine tune your tailor-made loadouts to overcome barriers and take on toughest challenges on the hardest difficulty settings. Your rewards in the game will depend on the difficulty you set; meaning the greater the risk, the greater the reward.

What you need to know

Anthems amazing graphics already set it apart from other games in this genre. If you are looking to go out and get a copy when the games releases on February 22, there are a few things you should know:

– A demo version of the game will be available to all players on the 01st of Feb 2019

– Whether you play solo or in a team of four, Anthem always requires an internet connection

– Microtransactions in the game only provide cosmetic changes to your character

–All future story missions will be free for all players

– A PvP mode won’t feature at the game’s launch and will be introduced at a later date

– The game is expected to focus more on the multiplayer aspects without dwelling too much on the story