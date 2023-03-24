 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Another Harry and Meghan? Prince and princess moving to US after family feud

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Mar 24, 2023 / 02:23 PM IST

Prince Joachim, the youngest son of Denmark's Queen Margrethe, is moving his family to the states after his children were stripped of their royal titles in an effort to trim down the monarchy

Denmark's Prince Joachim with his wife Marie.

The prince and princess of Denmark are moving to the United States after a family feud, following in the footsteps of UK's Prince Harry and his wife, the duchess Meghan.

Prince Joachim, the youngest son of Denmark's Queen Margrethe, and his wife, Princess Marie, will be moving to Washington DC during the summer, the Danish Royal House announced in a statement.

While in the US capital, the Danish prince will work at his country's embassy, as the defense industry attaché.

The prince's move will happen just months after Queen Margrethe stripped his four children of their royal titles.