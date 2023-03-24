Another Harry and Meghan? Prince and princess moving to US after family feud

The prince and princess of Denmark are moving to the United States after a family feud, following in the footsteps of UK's Prince Harry and his wife, the duchess Meghan.

Prince Joachim, the youngest son of Denmark's Queen Margrethe, and his wife, Princess Marie, will be moving to Washington DC during the summer, the Danish Royal House announced in a statement.

While in the US capital, the Danish prince will work at his country's embassy, as the defense industry attaché.

The prince's move will happen just months after Queen Margrethe stripped his four children of their royal titles.

"As of January 1, 2023, the descendants of His Royal Highness Prince Joachim will only be able to use their titles of Count and Countess of Monpezat, their previous titles of Prince and Princess of Denmark ceasing to exist", the royal palace had announced in September 2022. The official reason given for this was to allow the children to live more normal lives.

Alienware announces pre-bookings for the m18 in India The prince has two children, aged 13 and 10, with his current wife, and two older ones with his former partner. Tensions arose within the family after the Queen decided to take away their royal titles. Queen Margrethe acknowledged in a televised speech that her relationship with her son and daughter-in-law had "run into difficulties". "Difficulties and disagreements can arise in any family, including mine. The whole country has witnessed this" the queen was quoted by news agency AFP. Joachim's former wife also joined the chorus, expressing her shock at the queen's decision. The prince currently lives with his wife Marie in France, where he serves in the Danish embassy. He will start at Washington DC in September 2023. Princess Marie and their two children will accompany him. Their move is in ways similar to, albeit less headline-grabbing, than Prince Harry and Meghan's relocation to Canada and then the US, following a rift with the British royal family. Harry and Meghan have accused the monarchy of varying levels of wrongdoings, in interviews and their Netflix documentary series. Prince Harry recently released his tell-all book "Spare", which reveals damning details about his family. (With inputs from AFP)