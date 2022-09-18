Billionaire Chip Wilson donates $76 million to preserve forest land in Canada

Billionaire businessman and founder of Lululemon Athletica, Chip Wilson, has decided to donate $100 million in Canadian dollars, or about USD 76 million to preserve land in Canada’s rugged British Columbia. He is the 13th wealthiest person in Canada with a fortune of about $5.7 billion.

The donation--possibly the biggest private one donation in Canadian conservation history--will be made via the Wilson family’s philanthropic body, the Wilson 5 Foundation.

According to a report in Fortune, Chip Wilson said that the impetus for the donation came after recognising how far the money could go in the province.

“We keep coming back to B.C. (British Columbia),” he said during an interview on Bloomberg television while talking about the family’s penchant for going on hikes. “We’ve got a province twice the size of California, and we just recognized that so little of it is inhabitable, and it’s so rugged, and it’s so beautiful, and it’s relatively inexpensive.”

And because land there is "inexpensive", Wilson's donation could translate to “massive swaths of land” becoming parks, he said. The B.C. Parks Foundation has already finalised three areas within the province where the funds would be utilised.

The report of the donation comes only days after American billionaire Yvon Chouinard and the founder of fashion retailer Patagonia, gave away the $3 billion-company to help fight climate change. His net worth is estimated to be $1.2 billion.

"The earth is now our only shareholder," Yvon Chouinard stated in a letter announcing this decision on September 14.

He added that all of Patagonia's voting stock will be transferred to the Patagonia Purpose Trust, created to protect the company’s values while its nonvoting stock has gone to Holdfast Collective, a nonprofit working to combat the environmental crisis.

Chouinard, a former rock climber, has long championed environmental causes.