Anna Wintour is looking for an assistant at Vogue in a 'Devil Wears Prada'-like opportunity

Anna Wintour is the editor-in-chief of Vogue.

Anna Wintour, the renowned editor-in-chief of Vogue and a fashion and pop culture icon, is in search of a new assistant.

Wintour, who has been a co-chair (or honorary chair) of the Met Gala for decades, has an influence that has spilled over into the world of cinema, with the film "The Devil Wears Prada" widely believed to be inspired by her life and career.

Released in 2006, "The Devil Wears Prada" tells the story of Andrea "Andy" Sachs, a young aspiring journalist played by Anne Hathaway, who lands a job as the assistant to the demanding and intimidating editor-in-chief of Runway magazine, Miranda Priestly.

The film, based on a novel by Lauren Weisberger, who had previously worked for Wintour, quickly gave rise to speculation that the tough as nails editor in the movie was based on Wintour.

Wintour's initial reaction to the film was less than favourable. She reportedly found the portrayal of her character to be unflattering and exaggerated. However, as time passed, Wintour began to appreciate the impact that "The Devil Wears Prada" had on popular culture and warmed up to the portrayal by Meryl Streep.

For the listing of Wintour’s assistant, the ideal candidate will be responsible for assisting with administrative tasks, coordinating meetings, managing events and engagements, and handling special projects. They will also play a crucial role in maintaining efficient communication and information flow within Wintour's office.

The job listing emphasizes the need for extreme organizational skills, efficiency, and the ability to meet deadlines while multitasking and prioritizing in a fast-paced, digitally-driven media environment.

According to the listing, this position offers an opportunity for an ambitious and business-savvy professional who possesses a deep passion for culture, fashion, digital media, and content.

The salary for the role ranges from $60,000 to $80,000 (Rs 50-65 lakh) per year, with variations depending on the candidate's experience, education, skills, and other factors.