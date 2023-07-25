No plans to marry, Anju will return home: Pak man clarifies on Indian Facebook friend

Anju's travelled to Pakistan with all documents and a valid visa and passport. (Image: @delhi919/Twitter)

Anju, the 34-year-old married Indian woman, who travelled legally to a remote village in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to meet her Facebook friend, Nasrulla, will not get married to him and settle in Pakistan and return home after her visa expires, the latter confirmed.

Nasrulla, 29, denied any romantic involvement with her. He told news agency PTI over the phone, "I have no plan of marrying Anju," and reassured that she would return to India when her visa expires on August 20.

Anju, from Rajasthan’s Alwar district, is currently staying at Nasrulla’s home at a village called Kulsho, some 300 km from Peshawar.

Her father, Gaya Prasad Thomas, has made startling claims about her mental state and actions, insisting that she is not involved in any affair.

Anju's father, speaking to reporters, revealed that he had lost contact with her nearly 20 years ago when she got married and moved to Bhiwadi in Alwar district. He asserted that he had no prior knowledge of her plans to visit Pakistan, and she did not inform anyone about her trip.

"She is mentally disturbed," Thomas proclaimed, adding that Anju had been residing with her maternal uncle in Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh since she was three years old before getting married.

Thomas also spoke about his daughter's "eccentric" nature, which led him to part ways with her earlier. However, he strongly denied the possibility of any affair between Anju and her Facebook friend, Nasrulla. "She is of free nature, but she will never get into all this. I can guarantee this," he asserted.



#WATCH | Bhiwadi, Rajasthan | Arvind Kumar, husband of Anju, who travelled to Pakistan, says "Before leaving, my wife told me that she is visiting one of her friends in Jaipur. I got a voice call last night, she said that I am in Lahore. I have no idea why has she gone to Lahore…

Anju's husband, Arvind Kumar, shared his side of the story to news agency ANI. According to him, Anju had informed him that she was visiting a friend in Jaipur before she left. He then received a voice call from her, revealing that she was in Lahore. He was baffled and confused as to why she was in Pakistan and how she managed to get a visa.

He stressed that he did not check his wife's phone for messages and clarified that this incident was not related to Seema Haider's case (Pakistani woman who moved to India with four children to be with her lover), indicating that she had all the necessary documents for her travel.

Kumar expressed his disappointment at Anju's actions, telling ANI, "This is cheating. I will call her parents, and we will sit together to decide the steps to be taken further." He appealed to the government to allow her to return if she possesses all legal documents.